DKS: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc
223.37 USD 2.62 (1.16%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DKS exchange rate has changed by -1.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 220.21 and at a high of 224.54.
Follow Dick's Sporting Goods Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DKS News
- Another big sporting goods chain closing 100s of stores
- Nike’s turnaround is starting to work as pressure from rivals eases, analyst says
- DICK’S completes exchange offer for Foot Locker senior notes
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Tuesday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- This name is ’a winner in athletic retail’: analyst
- Alibaba To Rally Around 35%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Accenture (NYSE:ACN)
- This Thomson Reuters Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - Charles River (NYSE:CRL), Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)
- Allbirds board member resigns, company notifies Nasdaq of non-compliance
- Nike’s Frenemies Lock Arms - And They Want Control - Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Nike (NYSE:NKE), Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods completes $2.4 billion Foot Locker deal
- Foot Locker becomes wholly owned subsidiary of Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- 5 Relatively Secure And Cheap Dividend Stocks, Yields Upto 9% (Sept. 2025)
- U.S. earnings season showed consumer is feeling good, Mizuho says
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Dick’s Sporting Goods updates pro forma financials for Foot Locker acquisition
- Lululemon’s style refresh is met with Wall Street skepticism. ‘It’s going to get worse,’ analyst says.
- SCHD ETF Alternative Strategy, CAGR Improves To 15.11%
- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) Presents at Goldman Sachs 32nd Annual Global Retailing
- Dick’s Sporting Goods at Goldman Sachs Retail Conference: Strategic Expansion Insights
- TechnipFMC stock rises on S&P MidCap 400 addition
- Why Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Academy Sports & Outdoor: Elevated Expenses Offset Sales Momentum (Downgrade) (NASDAQ:ASO)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods price target raised to $233 from $231 at TD Cowen
Daily Range
220.21 224.54
Year Range
166.37 254.60
- Previous Close
- 225.99
- Open
- 224.54
- Bid
- 223.37
- Ask
- 223.67
- Low
- 220.21
- High
- 224.54
- Volume
- 992
- Daily Change
- -1.16%
- Month Change
- 5.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.14%
- Year Change
- 8.31%
