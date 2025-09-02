QuotesSections
Currencies / DKS
DKS: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc

223.37 USD 2.62 (1.16%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DKS exchange rate has changed by -1.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 220.21 and at a high of 224.54.

Follow Dick's Sporting Goods Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
220.21 224.54
Year Range
166.37 254.60
Previous Close
225.99
Open
224.54
Bid
223.37
Ask
223.67
Low
220.21
High
224.54
Volume
992
Daily Change
-1.16%
Month Change
5.99%
6 Months Change
11.14%
Year Change
8.31%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%