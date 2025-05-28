通貨 / CENTA
CENTA: Central Garden & Pet Company - Class A Nonvoting
32.55 USD 0.42 (1.31%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CENTAの今日の為替レートは、1.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり32.09の安値と32.75の高値で取引されました。
Central Garden & Pet Company - Class A Nonvotingダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
32.09 32.75
1年のレンジ
27.70 37.35
- 以前の終値
- 32.13
- 始値
- 32.32
- 買値
- 32.55
- 買値
- 32.85
- 安値
- 32.09
- 高値
- 32.75
- 出来高
- 605
- 1日の変化
- 1.31%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.58%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.70%
- 1年の変化
- 3.24%
