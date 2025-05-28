Valute / CENTA
CENTA: Central Garden & Pet Company - Class A Nonvoting
31.26 USD 1.29 (3.96%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CENTA ha avuto una variazione del -3.96% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.21 e ad un massimo di 32.55.
Segui le dinamiche di Central Garden & Pet Company - Class A Nonvoting. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CENTA News
Intervallo Giornaliero
31.21 32.55
Intervallo Annuale
27.70 37.35
- Chiusura Precedente
- 32.55
- Apertura
- 32.55
- Bid
- 31.26
- Ask
- 31.56
- Minimo
- 31.21
- Massimo
- 32.55
- Volume
- 1.008 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.96%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.52%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.64%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.86%
20 settembre, sabato