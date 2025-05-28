QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CENTA
CENTA: Central Garden & Pet Company - Class A Nonvoting

31.26 USD 1.29 (3.96%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CENTA ha avuto una variazione del -3.96% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.21 e ad un massimo di 32.55.

Segui le dinamiche di Central Garden & Pet Company - Class A Nonvoting. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
31.21 32.55
Intervallo Annuale
27.70 37.35
Chiusura Precedente
32.55
Apertura
32.55
Bid
31.26
Ask
31.56
Minimo
31.21
Massimo
32.55
Volume
1.008 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.96%
Variazione Mensile
-4.52%
Variazione Semestrale
-4.64%
Variazione Annuale
-0.86%
20 settembre, sabato