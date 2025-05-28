통화 / CENTA
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
CENTA: Central Garden & Pet Company - Class A Nonvoting
31.26 USD 1.29 (3.96%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CENTA 환율이 오늘 -3.96%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 31.21이고 고가는 32.55이었습니다.
Central Garden & Pet Company - Class A Nonvoting 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CENTA News
- Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) Presents at Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer
- Central Garden (CENTA) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Central Garden (CENTA)
- Are Investors Undervaluing Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Right Now?
- Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Central Garden&Pet A earnings beat by $0.21, revenue fell short of estimates
- Central Garden (CENTA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Expedia Gears Up to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- WBD Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's Ahead for the Stock?
- Spectrum Brands (SPB) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Central Garden (CENTA) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Central Garden & Pet Company A stock hits 52-week high at $37.34
- Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) This Year?
- All You Need to Know About Central Garden (CENTA) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
- KeyBanc recommends WSM, LOW, LZB, CENTA stocks for patient investors
- Central Garden & Pet Company: Cost Simplicity Program Won't Be Enough To Move The Needle
- Central Garden & Pet Company: Too Much Uncertainty For Now (NASDAQ:CENT)
일일 변동 비율
31.21 32.55
년간 변동
27.70 37.35
- 이전 종가
- 32.55
- 시가
- 32.55
- Bid
- 31.26
- Ask
- 31.56
- 저가
- 31.21
- 고가
- 32.55
- 볼륨
- 1.008 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.96%
- 월 변동
- -4.52%
- 6개월 변동
- -4.64%
- 년간 변동율
- -0.86%
20 9월, 토요일