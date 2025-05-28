货币 / CENTA
CENTA: Central Garden & Pet Company - Class A Nonvoting
32.53 USD 0.30 (0.93%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CENTA汇率已更改0.93%。当日，交易品种以低点32.23和高点32.69进行交易。
关注Central Garden & Pet Company - Class A Nonvoting动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
32.23 32.69
年范围
27.70 37.35
- 前一天收盘价
- 32.23
- 开盘价
- 32.23
- 卖价
- 32.53
- 买价
- 32.83
- 最低价
- 32.23
- 最高价
- 32.69
- 交易量
- 125
- 日变化
- 0.93%
- 月变化
- -0.64%
- 6个月变化
- -0.76%
- 年变化
- 3.17%
