Moedas / CENTA
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CENTA: Central Garden & Pet Company - Class A Nonvoting
32.13 USD 0.10 (0.31%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CENTA para hoje mudou para -0.31%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 32.01 e o mais alto foi 33.09.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Central Garden & Pet Company - Class A Nonvoting. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CENTA Notícias
- Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) Presents at Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer
- Central Garden (CENTA) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Central Garden (CENTA)
- Are Investors Undervaluing Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Right Now?
- Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Central Garden&Pet A earnings beat by $0.21, revenue fell short of estimates
- Central Garden (CENTA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Expedia Gears Up to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- WBD Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's Ahead for the Stock?
- Spectrum Brands (SPB) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Central Garden (CENTA) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Central Garden & Pet Company A stock hits 52-week high at $37.34
- Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) This Year?
- All You Need to Know About Central Garden (CENTA) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
- KeyBanc recommends WSM, LOW, LZB, CENTA stocks for patient investors
- Central Garden & Pet Company: Cost Simplicity Program Won't Be Enough To Move The Needle
- Central Garden & Pet Company: Too Much Uncertainty For Now (NASDAQ:CENT)
Faixa diária
32.01 33.09
Faixa anual
27.70 37.35
- Fechamento anterior
- 32.23
- Open
- 32.23
- Bid
- 32.13
- Ask
- 32.43
- Low
- 32.01
- High
- 33.09
- Volume
- 841
- Mudança diária
- -0.31%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.86%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -1.98%
- Mudança anual
- 1.90%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh