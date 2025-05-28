Devises / CENTA
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
CENTA: Central Garden & Pet Company - Class A Nonvoting
31.26 USD 1.29 (3.96%)
Secteur: Consommateur Défensif Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CENTA a changé de -3.96% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 31.21 et à un maximum de 32.55.
Suivez la dynamique Central Garden & Pet Company - Class A Nonvoting. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CENTA Nouvelles
- Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) Presents at Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer
- Central Garden (CENTA) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Central Garden (CENTA)
- Are Investors Undervaluing Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Right Now?
- Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Central Garden&Pet A earnings beat by $0.21, revenue fell short of estimates
- Central Garden (CENTA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Expedia Gears Up to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- WBD Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's Ahead for the Stock?
- Spectrum Brands (SPB) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Central Garden (CENTA) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Central Garden & Pet Company A stock hits 52-week high at $37.34
- Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) This Year?
- All You Need to Know About Central Garden (CENTA) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
- KeyBanc recommends WSM, LOW, LZB, CENTA stocks for patient investors
- Central Garden & Pet Company: Cost Simplicity Program Won't Be Enough To Move The Needle
- Central Garden & Pet Company: Too Much Uncertainty For Now (NASDAQ:CENT)
Range quotidien
31.21 32.55
Range Annuel
27.70 37.35
- Clôture Précédente
- 32.55
- Ouverture
- 32.55
- Bid
- 31.26
- Ask
- 31.56
- Plus Bas
- 31.21
- Plus Haut
- 32.55
- Volume
- 1.008 K
- Changement quotidien
- -3.96%
- Changement Mensuel
- -4.52%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -4.64%
- Changement Annuel
- -0.86%
20 septembre, samedi