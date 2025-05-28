CotationsSections
CENTA: Central Garden & Pet Company - Class A Nonvoting

31.26 USD 1.29 (3.96%)
Secteur: Consommateur Défensif Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de CENTA a changé de -3.96% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 31.21 et à un maximum de 32.55.

Suivez la dynamique Central Garden & Pet Company - Class A Nonvoting. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
31.21 32.55
Range Annuel
27.70 37.35
Clôture Précédente
32.55
Ouverture
32.55
Bid
31.26
Ask
31.56
Plus Bas
31.21
Plus Haut
32.55
Volume
1.008 K
Changement quotidien
-3.96%
Changement Mensuel
-4.52%
Changement à 6 Mois
-4.64%
Changement Annuel
-0.86%
