Divisas / CENTA
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
CENTA: Central Garden & Pet Company - Class A Nonvoting
32.13 USD 0.10 (0.31%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CENTA de hoy ha cambiado un -0.31%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 32.01, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 33.09.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Central Garden & Pet Company - Class A Nonvoting. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CENTA News
- Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) Presents at Barclays 18th Annual Global Consumer
- Central Garden (CENTA) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Central Garden (CENTA)
- Are Investors Undervaluing Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Right Now?
- Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Central Garden&Pet A earnings beat by $0.21, revenue fell short of estimates
- Central Garden (CENTA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Expedia Gears Up to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- WBD Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's Ahead for the Stock?
- Spectrum Brands (SPB) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Central Garden (CENTA) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Central Garden & Pet Company A stock hits 52-week high at $37.34
- Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) This Year?
- All You Need to Know About Central Garden (CENTA) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
- KeyBanc recommends WSM, LOW, LZB, CENTA stocks for patient investors
- Central Garden & Pet Company: Cost Simplicity Program Won't Be Enough To Move The Needle
- Central Garden & Pet Company: Too Much Uncertainty For Now (NASDAQ:CENT)
Rango diario
32.01 33.09
Rango anual
27.70 37.35
- Cierres anteriores
- 32.23
- Open
- 32.23
- Bid
- 32.13
- Ask
- 32.43
- Low
- 32.01
- High
- 33.09
- Volumen
- 841
- Cambio diario
- -0.31%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.86%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -1.98%
- Cambio anual
- 1.90%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B