通貨 / CELC
CELC: Celcuity Inc

55.03 USD 0.43 (0.79%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CELCの今日の為替レートは、0.79%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり54.08の安値と55.97の高値で取引されました。

Celcuity Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
54.08 55.97
1年のレンジ
7.57 63.06
以前の終値
54.60
始値
54.60
買値
55.03
買値
55.33
安値
54.08
高値
55.97
出来高
1.416 K
1日の変化
0.79%
1ヶ月の変化
6.77%
6ヶ月の変化
452.51%
1年の変化
272.33%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K