CELC: Celcuity Inc
55.03 USD 0.43 (0.79%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CELCの今日の為替レートは、0.79%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり54.08の安値と55.97の高値で取引されました。
Celcuity Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
CELC News
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Celcuity secures $500 million credit facility for cancer drug development
- Celcuity stock hits all-time high at 55.58 USD
- Google, Pure Storage Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Thursday
- Pure Storage, Snowflake lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Celcuity stock jumps after FDA accepts gedatolisib NDA for review
- Celcuity stock hits all-time high at 54.53 USD
- Celcuity stock price target raised to $66 from $50 at H.C. Wainwright
- Stifel raises Celcuity stock price target to $68 on gedatolisib potential
- Celcuity Inc. (CELC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Needham lowers Celcuity stock price target to $70 on dilution concerns
- Jefferies raises Celcuity stock price target to $79 on positive trial data
- Celcuity shares fall as second quarter loss exceeds estimates
- Celcuity stock hits all-time high at 46.52 USD
- Walt Disney, McDonald’s, Palantir Set To Report Earnings
- Celcuity prices $175 million convertible notes, $85 million stock offering
- Celcuity stock price target raised to $50 from $27 at H.C. Wainwright
- Celcuity announces $225 million in proposed public offerings
- AMD and Tesla Lead Monday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Crude Oil Gains 2%; CEA Industries Shares Spike Higher - AIM ImmunoTech (AMEX:AIM), Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)
- AMD and ServiceNow Highlight Monday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Alerus Financial Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Celcuity, SES AI, Abercrombie & Fitch And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS), Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)
- US Stocks Mixed; Enterprise Products Partners Posts Upbeat Earnings - AIM ImmunoTech (AMEX:AIM), Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)
1日のレンジ
54.08 55.97
1年のレンジ
7.57 63.06
- 以前の終値
- 54.60
- 始値
- 54.60
- 買値
- 55.03
- 買値
- 55.33
- 安値
- 54.08
- 高値
- 55.97
- 出来高
- 1.416 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.79%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.77%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 452.51%
- 1年の変化
- 272.33%
