CELC: Celcuity Inc
55.03 USD 0.43 (0.79%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CELC hat sich für heute um 0.79% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 54.08 bis zu einem Hoch von 55.97 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Celcuity Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
54.08 55.97
Jahresspanne
7.57 63.06
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 54.60
- Eröffnung
- 54.60
- Bid
- 55.03
- Ask
- 55.33
- Tief
- 54.08
- Hoch
- 55.97
- Volumen
- 1.416 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.79%
- Monatsänderung
- 6.77%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 452.51%
- Jahresänderung
- 272.33%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K