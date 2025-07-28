Currencies / CELC
CELC: Celcuity Inc
53.39 USD 1.68 (3.05%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CELC exchange rate has changed by -3.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.39 and at a high of 55.91.
Follow Celcuity Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CELC News
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Celcuity secures $500 million credit facility for cancer drug development
- Celcuity stock hits all-time high at 55.58 USD
- Celcuity stock jumps after FDA accepts gedatolisib NDA for review
- Celcuity stock hits all-time high at 54.53 USD
- Celcuity stock price target raised to $66 from $50 at H.C. Wainwright
- Stifel raises Celcuity stock price target to $68 on gedatolisib potential
- Celcuity Inc. (CELC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Needham lowers Celcuity stock price target to $70 on dilution concerns
- Jefferies raises Celcuity stock price target to $79 on positive trial data
- Celcuity shares fall as second quarter loss exceeds estimates
- Celcuity stock hits all-time high at 46.52 USD
- Celcuity prices $175 million convertible notes, $85 million stock offering
- Celcuity stock price target raised to $50 from $27 at H.C. Wainwright
- Celcuity announces $225 million in proposed public offerings
Celcuity, SES AI, Abercrombie & Fitch And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday
US Stocks Mixed; Enterprise Products Partners Posts Upbeat Earnings
Daily Range
53.39 55.91
Year Range
7.57 63.06
- Previous Close
- 55.07
- Open
- 55.07
- Bid
- 53.39
- Ask
- 53.69
- Low
- 53.39
- High
- 55.91
- Volume
- 645
- Daily Change
- -3.05%
- Month Change
- 3.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 436.04%
- Year Change
- 261.23%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%