CCK: Crown Holdings Inc
95.32 USD 0.28 (0.29%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CCKの今日の為替レートは、0.29%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり94.05の安値と95.71の高値で取引されました。
Crown Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
94.05 95.71
1年のレンジ
75.98 109.23
- 以前の終値
- 95.04
- 始値
- 95.37
- 買値
- 95.32
- 買値
- 95.62
- 安値
- 94.05
- 高値
- 95.71
- 出来高
- 1.529 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.29%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.46%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 6.48%
- 1年の変化
- -0.67%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B