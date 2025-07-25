Währungen / CCK
CCK: Crown Holdings Inc
95.32 USD 0.28 (0.29%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CCK hat sich für heute um 0.29% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 94.05 bis zu einem Hoch von 95.71 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Crown Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
94.05 95.71
Jahresspanne
75.98 109.23
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 95.04
- Eröffnung
- 95.37
- Bid
- 95.32
- Ask
- 95.62
- Tief
- 94.05
- Hoch
- 95.71
- Volumen
- 1.529 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.29%
- Monatsänderung
- -3.46%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 6.48%
- Jahresänderung
- -0.67%
