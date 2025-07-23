Currencies / CCK
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CCK: Crown Holdings Inc
94.92 USD 0.59 (0.62%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CCK exchange rate has changed by -0.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 94.71 and at a high of 95.62.
Follow Crown Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CCK News
- Is Powell Industries (POWL) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- Here's Why Crown Holdings (CCK) is a Strong Value Stock
- This State Street Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday - Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK), Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH)
- Truist upgrades Crown Holdings on 2026 growth outlook after share sell-off
- Google, Tesla Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Google, Apple Lead Mega-Cap Movers on a Volatile Wednesday
- Is Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Here's Why Crown Holdings (CCK) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Has Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- Why Crown Holdings (CCK) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Crown (CCK) Down 4.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Why Crown Holdings (CCK) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) This Year?
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Walt Disney, McDonald’s, Palantir Set To Report Earnings
- Here's Why Crown (CCK) is Poised for a Turnaround After Losing 7% in 4 Weeks
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Should Value Investors Buy Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock?
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 28th
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 28th
- Crown (CCK) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
- Is Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- Crown Holdings declares quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share
- Crown Holdings: Q2 Results Impress, But Limited Upside At Current Valuation (NYSE:CCK)
Daily Range
94.71 95.62
Year Range
75.98 109.23
- Previous Close
- 95.51
- Open
- 95.62
- Bid
- 94.92
- Ask
- 95.22
- Low
- 94.71
- High
- 95.62
- Volume
- 854
- Daily Change
- -0.62%
- Month Change
- -3.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.03%
- Year Change
- -1.08%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%