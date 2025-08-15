通貨 / BRO
BRO: Brown & Brown Inc
91.88 USD 0.35 (0.38%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BROの今日の為替レートは、-0.38%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり91.76の安値と92.90の高値で取引されました。
Brown & Brown Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
91.76 92.90
1年のレンジ
89.99 125.68
- 以前の終値
- 92.23
- 始値
- 92.14
- 買値
- 91.88
- 買値
- 92.18
- 安値
- 91.76
- 高値
- 92.90
- 出来高
- 6.134 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.38%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.89%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -25.75%
- 1年の変化
- -11.53%
