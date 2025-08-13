货币 / BRO
BRO: Brown & Brown Inc
90.91 USD 0.03 (0.03%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BRO汇率已更改0.03%。当日，交易品种以低点89.99和高点91.46进行交易。
关注Brown & Brown Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BRO新闻
- Brown & Brown股票触及52周低点90.3美元
- Brown & Brown stock hits 52-week low at 90.3 USD
- 高盛：股市高位反映市场对就业市场暂时降温的乐观预期
- Elevated stocks reflect hopes for temporary job market cooling - Goldman Sachs
- Tracking George Soros’s 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Brown and Brown, Marsh & McLennan, Arthur J. Gallagher and Willis Towers Watson Public
- 4 Insurance Brokerage Stocks to Watch Amid Increased Digitalization
- How Brown & Brown's Wholesale Brokerage Fuels Growth Momentum?
- How Is Willis Towers' Risk & Broking Division Powering Growth Momentum?
- How Does the Brokerage Segment Shape Arthur J. Gallagher's Success?
- 3 High-Growth Dividend Stocks To Boost A Portfolio Now
- Brown & Brown appoints Steve Hearn to lead global operations
- Brown & Brown names Steve Hearn to lead operations outside North America
- Willis Towers Trades Above 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- Brown & Brown (BRO) Up 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Brown and Brown Revenue Jumps 9.1%
- Brown & Brown announces business segment reorganization after recent acquisition
- Arthur J. Gallagher Trades Below 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Brown & Brown Trades Below 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Brown & Brown adds former Hanesbrands executive to board of directors
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Brown & Brown Stock We Don't?
- This Brown & Brown Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP), Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)
日范围
89.99 91.46
年范围
89.99 125.68
- 前一天收盘价
- 90.88
- 开盘价
- 90.61
- 卖价
- 90.91
- 买价
- 91.21
- 最低价
- 89.99
- 最高价
- 91.46
- 交易量
- 3.990 K
- 日变化
- 0.03%
- 月变化
- -5.89%
- 6个月变化
- -26.54%
- 年变化
- -12.46%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值