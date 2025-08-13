QuotesSections
BRO
BRO: Brown & Brown Inc

91.27 USD 0.39 (0.43%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BRO exchange rate has changed by 0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 89.99 and at a high of 91.46.

Follow Brown & Brown Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
89.99 91.46
Year Range
89.99 125.68
Previous Close
90.88
Open
90.61
Bid
91.27
Ask
91.57
Low
89.99
High
91.46
Volume
1.770 K
Daily Change
0.43%
Month Change
-5.52%
6 Months Change
-26.25%
Year Change
-12.11%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%