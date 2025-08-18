QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BRO
Tornare a Azioni

BRO: Brown & Brown Inc

91.74 USD 0.14 (0.15%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BRO ha avuto una variazione del -0.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 91.30 e ad un massimo di 92.46.

Segui le dinamiche di Brown & Brown Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BRO News

Intervallo Giornaliero
91.30 92.46
Intervallo Annuale
89.99 125.68
Chiusura Precedente
91.88
Apertura
92.25
Bid
91.74
Ask
92.04
Minimo
91.30
Massimo
92.46
Volume
4.467 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.15%
Variazione Mensile
-5.03%
Variazione Semestrale
-25.87%
Variazione Annuale
-11.66%
20 settembre, sabato