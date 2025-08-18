Valute / BRO
BRO: Brown & Brown Inc
91.74 USD 0.14 (0.15%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BRO ha avuto una variazione del -0.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 91.30 e ad un massimo di 92.46.
Segui le dinamiche di Brown & Brown Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
91.30 92.46
Intervallo Annuale
89.99 125.68
- Chiusura Precedente
- 91.88
- Apertura
- 92.25
- Bid
- 91.74
- Ask
- 92.04
- Minimo
- 91.30
- Massimo
- 92.46
- Volume
- 4.467 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.15%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.03%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -25.87%
- Variazione Annuale
- -11.66%
20 settembre, sabato