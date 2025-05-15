通貨 / BREA
BREA: Brera Holdings PLC - Class B
16.60 USD 8.30 (33.33%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BREAの今日の為替レートは、-33.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.90の安値と43.11の高値で取引されました。
Brera Holdings PLC - Class Bダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
14.90 43.11
1年のレンジ
0.50 52.95
- 以前の終値
- 24.90
- 始値
- 34.29
- 買値
- 16.60
- 買値
- 16.90
- 安値
- 14.90
- 高値
- 43.11
- 出来高
- 41.571 K
- 1日の変化
- -33.33%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 154.99%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2415.15%
- 1年の変化
- 1765.17%
21 9月, 日曜日