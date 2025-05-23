货币 / BREA
BREA: Brera Holdings PLC - Class B
16.60 USD 8.30 (33.33%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BREA汇率已更改-33.33%。当日，交易品种以低点14.90和高点43.11进行交易。
关注Brera Holdings PLC - Class B动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BREA新闻
- Cathie Wood, UAE Crypto-Soccer Play Scores 225% Gain, Then Dives
- 美国股市上涨；截至收盘道琼斯工业平均指数上涨0.37%
- Cathie Wood Snaps Up $49 Million in This Little-Known Sports Company
- Cathie Wood的ARK ETF重点关注Brera Holdings并减持Roku股票
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.27%
- Brera Holdings股价飙升，获3亿美元私募投资转型为基于Solana的Solmate
- Brera Holdings将更名为Solmate，获得3亿美元PIPE融资
- Brera Holdings appoints new CEO and CFO, updates board roles
- Brera Holdings schedules extraordinary general meeting for September 16
- Brera and City Football Group emerge as dual MCOs in Italy’s Serie B
- Brera Holdings regains Nasdaq compliance with $1 minimum bid price
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.94%
- Brera Holdings’ Club Juve Stabia Valued by Transfermarkt at US$ 32 Million; Highest Market Increase in Serie B at +245% for The Second Team of Naples
- Brera Holdings announces 1-for-10 reverse share split to meet Nasdaq rules
- Brera Holdings partners with Toronto Blizzard to tap youth soccer market
- Brera Holdings PLC announces executive changes
- Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) and Castellammare Salute Juve Stabia’s Stellar Season and Semifinal Run in the Serie A Promotion Playoff;
- Brera Holdings partners with Toronto Blizzard for youth soccer
- Brera Holdings schedules extraordinary general meeting
日范围
14.90 43.11
年范围
0.50 52.95
- 前一天收盘价
- 24.90
- 开盘价
- 34.29
- 卖价
- 16.60
- 买价
- 16.90
- 最低价
- 14.90
- 最高价
- 43.11
- 交易量
- 41.571 K
- 日变化
- -33.33%
- 月变化
- 154.99%
- 6个月变化
- 2415.15%
- 年变化
- 1765.17%
