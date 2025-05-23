报价部分
货币 / BREA
BREA: Brera Holdings PLC - Class B

16.60 USD 8.30 (33.33%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日BREA汇率已更改-33.33%。当日，交易品种以低点14.90和高点43.11进行交易。

关注Brera Holdings PLC - Class B动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
14.90 43.11
年范围
0.50 52.95
前一天收盘价
24.90
开盘价
34.29
卖价
16.60
买价
16.90
最低价
14.90
最高价
43.11
交易量
41.571 K
日变化
-33.33%
月变化
154.99%
6个月变化
2415.15%
年变化
1765.17%
21 九月, 星期日