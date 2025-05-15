통화 / BREA
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
BREA: Brera Holdings PLC - Class B
16.60 USD 8.30 (33.33%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BREA 환율이 오늘 -33.33%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.90이고 고가는 43.11이었습니다.
Brera Holdings PLC - Class B 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BREA News
- Cathie Wood, UAE Crypto-Soccer Play Scores 225% Gain, Then Dives
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.37%
- Cathie Wood Snaps Up $49 Million in This Little-Known Sports Company
- 캐시 우드의 ARK ETF, 브레라 홀딩스 집중, 로쿠 매도
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF focuses on Brera Holdings and offloads Roku stock
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.27%
- 브레라 홀딩스, 3억 달러 투자 유치 후 급등…솔라나 기반 솔메이트로 전환
- Brera Holdings stock soars after $300m PIPE to become Solana-based Solmate
- 브레라 홀딩스, 솔메이트로 리브랜딩 및 3억 달러 PIPE 자금 확보
- Brera Holdings to rebrand as Solmate, secure $300m PIPE funding
- Brera Holdings appoints new CEO and CFO, updates board roles
- Brera Holdings schedules extraordinary general meeting for September 16
- Brera and City Football Group emerge as dual MCOs in Italy’s Serie B
- Brera Holdings regains Nasdaq compliance with $1 minimum bid price
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.94%
- Brera Holdings’ Club Juve Stabia Valued by Transfermarkt at US$ 32 Million; Highest Market Increase in Serie B at +245% for The Second Team of Naples
- Brera Holdings announces 1-for-10 reverse share split to meet Nasdaq rules
- Brera Holdings partners with Toronto Blizzard to tap youth soccer market
- Brera Holdings PLC announces executive changes
- Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) and Castellammare Salute Juve Stabia’s Stellar Season and Semifinal Run in the Serie A Promotion Playoff;
- Brera Holdings partners with Toronto Blizzard for youth soccer
- Brera Holdings schedules extraordinary general meeting
- Juve Stabia Wins First Match in Serie A Playoff Semifinal 2-1 Against Cremonese; Second Leg to be Broadcast Live in English via Destination Calcio TV Sunday
- John Textor’s $2 billion Eagle Football Holdings IPO filing ˜imminent’ according to London’s City AM; Bloomberg reports UBS working on first large-cap IPO of a Multi-Club Ownership (MCO) grou
일일 변동 비율
14.90 43.11
년간 변동
0.50 52.95
- 이전 종가
- 24.90
- 시가
- 34.29
- Bid
- 16.60
- Ask
- 16.90
- 저가
- 14.90
- 고가
- 43.11
- 볼륨
- 41.571 K
- 일일 변동
- -33.33%
- 월 변동
- 154.99%
- 6개월 변동
- 2415.15%
- 년간 변동율
- 1765.17%
21 9월, 일요일