BREA: Brera Holdings PLC - Class B
16.60 USD 8.30 (33.33%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BREA exchange rate has changed by -33.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.90 and at a high of 43.11.
Follow Brera Holdings PLC - Class B dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BREA News
- Cathie Wood, UAE Crypto-Soccer Play Scores 225% Gain, Then Dives
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.37%
- Cathie Wood Snaps Up $49 Million in This Little-Known Sports Company
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF focuses on Brera Holdings and offloads Roku stock
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.27%
- Brera Holdings stock soars after $300m PIPE to become Solana-based Solmate
- Brera Holdings to rebrand as Solmate, secure $300m PIPE funding
- Brera Holdings appoints new CEO and CFO, updates board roles
- Brera Holdings schedules extraordinary general meeting for September 16
- Brera and City Football Group emerge as dual MCOs in Italy’s Serie B
- Brera Holdings regains Nasdaq compliance with $1 minimum bid price
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.94%
- Brera Holdings’ Club Juve Stabia Valued by Transfermarkt at US$ 32 Million; Highest Market Increase in Serie B at +245% for The Second Team of Naples
- Brera Holdings announces 1-for-10 reverse share split to meet Nasdaq rules
- Brera Holdings partners with Toronto Blizzard to tap youth soccer market
- Brera Holdings PLC announces executive changes
- Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) and Castellammare Salute Juve Stabia’s Stellar Season and Semifinal Run in the Serie A Promotion Playoff;
- Brera Holdings partners with Toronto Blizzard for youth soccer
- Brera Holdings schedules extraordinary general meeting
- Juve Stabia Wins First Match in Serie A Playoff Semifinal 2-1 Against Cremonese; Second Leg to be Broadcast Live in English via Destination Calcio TV Sunday
- John Textor’s $2 billion Eagle Football Holdings IPO filing ˜imminent’ according to London’s City AM; Bloomberg reports UBS working on first large-cap IPO of a Multi-Club Ownership (MCO) grou
- US Stocks Likely To Open Lower: 'Caution Is Warranted,' Says Expert As Investors Navigate 'Complex Dynamics' Ahead - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)
Daily Range
14.90 43.11
Year Range
0.50 52.95
- Previous Close
- 24.90
- Open
- 34.29
- Bid
- 16.60
- Ask
- 16.90
- Low
- 14.90
- High
- 43.11
- Volume
- 41.571 K
- Daily Change
- -33.33%
- Month Change
- 154.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 2415.15%
- Year Change
- 1765.17%
21 September, Sunday