BREA: Brera Holdings PLC - Class B

16.60 USD 8.30 (33.33%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BREA exchange rate has changed by -33.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.90 and at a high of 43.11.

Follow Brera Holdings PLC - Class B dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
14.90 43.11
Year Range
0.50 52.95
Previous Close
24.90
Open
34.29
Bid
16.60
Ask
16.90
Low
14.90
High
43.11
Volume
41.571 K
Daily Change
-33.33%
Month Change
154.99%
6 Months Change
2415.15%
Year Change
1765.17%
21 September, Sunday