通貨 / BOKF
BOKF: BOK Financial Corporation
113.09 USD 2.97 (2.70%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BOKFの今日の為替レートは、2.70%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり109.87の安値と113.35の高値で取引されました。
BOK Financial Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BOKF News
1日のレンジ
109.87 113.35
1年のレンジ
85.07 121.52
- 以前の終値
- 110.12
- 始値
- 110.69
- 買値
- 113.09
- 買値
- 113.39
- 安値
- 109.87
- 高値
- 113.35
- 出来高
- 482
- 1日の変化
- 2.70%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.26%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 9.30%
- 1年の変化
- 8.98%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B