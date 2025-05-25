Moedas / BOKF
BOKF: BOK Financial Corporation
110.39 USD 0.27 (0.25%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BOKF para hoje mudou para 0.25%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 109.87 e o mais alto foi 110.69.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas BOK Financial Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
109.87 110.69
Faixa anual
85.07 121.52
- Fechamento anterior
- 110.12
- Open
- 110.69
- Bid
- 110.39
- Ask
- 110.69
- Low
- 109.87
- High
- 110.69
- Volume
- 11
- Mudança diária
- 0.25%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.18%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.69%
- Mudança anual
- 6.38%
