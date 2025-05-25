CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / BOKF
Volver a Acciones

BOKF: BOK Financial Corporation

110.12 USD 1.00 (0.92%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de BOKF de hoy ha cambiado un 0.92%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 109.39, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 112.49.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas BOK Financial Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BOKF News

Rango diario
109.39 112.49
Rango anual
85.07 121.52
Cierres anteriores
109.12
Open
109.42
Bid
110.12
Ask
110.42
Low
109.39
High
112.49
Volumen
665
Cambio diario
0.92%
Cambio mensual
-0.42%
Cambio a 6 meses
6.43%
Cambio anual
6.12%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B