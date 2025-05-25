Divisas / BOKF
BOKF: BOK Financial Corporation
110.12 USD 1.00 (0.92%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BOKF de hoy ha cambiado un 0.92%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 109.39, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 112.49.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas BOK Financial Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
109.39 112.49
Rango anual
85.07 121.52
- Cierres anteriores
- 109.12
- Open
- 109.42
- Bid
- 110.12
- Ask
- 110.42
- Low
- 109.39
- High
- 112.49
- Volumen
- 665
- Cambio diario
- 0.92%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.42%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 6.43%
- Cambio anual
- 6.12%
