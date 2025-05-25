货币 / BOKF
BOKF: BOK Financial Corporation
110.99 USD 1.87 (1.71%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BOKF汇率已更改1.71%。当日，交易品种以低点109.39和高点111.00进行交易。
关注BOK Financial Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BOKF新闻
- BOK Financial Gains 16% in 3 Months: How to Play the Stock Now?
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- First Horizon Stock Up Nearly 36% in a Year: How to Approach Now?
- Why Is BOK Financial (BOKF) Down 0.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Here's Why BOK Financial (BOKF) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- BOK Financial price target raised to $115 from $101 at KBW
- BOK Financial stock price target raised to $110 from $104 at RBC Capital
- DA Davidson raises BOK Financial stock price target to $120 on fee income
- BOKF Net Interest Income Jumps 10.9%
- BOK Financial stock price target raised to $115 by Raymond James
- Earnings call transcript: BOK Financial Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock dips
- BOK Financial's Q2 Earnings Beat on NII & Loan Growth, Stock Gains
- BOK Financial earnings beat by $0.19, revenue topped estimates
- Compared to Estimates, BOK Financial (BOKF) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- BOK Financial (BOKF) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Bok Financial beats Q2 earnings estimates, shares edge lower
- BOK Financial Q2 2025 slides: EPS rebounds to $2.19 as loan growth accelerates
- Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Earnings Preview: BOK Financial (BOKF) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- BOK Financial: Maintaining A Hold Rating; Earnings Likely To Grow Slightly (NASDAQ:BOKF)
- BOK Financial Stock: Set For An Uptick In Growth (NASDAQ:BOKF)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
日范围
109.39 111.00
年范围
85.07 121.52
- 前一天收盘价
- 109.12
- 开盘价
- 109.42
- 卖价
- 110.99
- 买价
- 111.29
- 最低价
- 109.39
- 最高价
- 111.00
- 交易量
- 102
- 日变化
- 1.71%
- 月变化
- 0.36%
- 6个月变化
- 7.27%
- 年变化
- 6.96%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值