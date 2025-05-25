Currencies / BOKF
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BOKF: BOK Financial Corporation
108.61 USD 1.47 (1.34%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BOKF exchange rate has changed by -1.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 107.92 and at a high of 109.99.
Follow BOK Financial Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BOKF News
- BOK Financial Gains 16% in 3 Months: How to Play the Stock Now?
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- First Horizon Stock Up Nearly 36% in a Year: How to Approach Now?
- Why Is BOK Financial (BOKF) Down 0.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Here's Why BOK Financial (BOKF) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- BOK Financial price target raised to $115 from $101 at KBW
- BOK Financial stock price target raised to $110 from $104 at RBC Capital
- DA Davidson raises BOK Financial stock price target to $120 on fee income
- BOKF Net Interest Income Jumps 10.9%
- BOK Financial stock price target raised to $115 by Raymond James
- Earnings call transcript: BOK Financial Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock dips
- BOK Financial's Q2 Earnings Beat on NII & Loan Growth, Stock Gains
- BOK Financial earnings beat by $0.19, revenue topped estimates
- Compared to Estimates, BOK Financial (BOKF) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- BOK Financial (BOKF) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Bok Financial beats Q2 earnings estimates, shares edge lower
- BOK Financial Q2 2025 slides: EPS rebounds to $2.19 as loan growth accelerates
- Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Earnings Preview: BOK Financial (BOKF) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- BOK Financial: Maintaining A Hold Rating; Earnings Likely To Grow Slightly (NASDAQ:BOKF)
- BOK Financial Stock: Set For An Uptick In Growth (NASDAQ:BOKF)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
Daily Range
107.92 109.99
Year Range
85.07 121.52
- Previous Close
- 110.08
- Open
- 109.71
- Bid
- 108.61
- Ask
- 108.91
- Low
- 107.92
- High
- 109.99
- Volume
- 167
- Daily Change
- -1.34%
- Month Change
- -1.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.97%
- Year Change
- 4.66%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%