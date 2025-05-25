QuotesSections
Currencies / BOKF
Back to US Stock Market

BOKF: BOK Financial Corporation

108.61 USD 1.47 (1.34%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BOKF exchange rate has changed by -1.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 107.92 and at a high of 109.99.

Follow BOK Financial Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BOKF News

Daily Range
107.92 109.99
Year Range
85.07 121.52
Previous Close
110.08
Open
109.71
Bid
108.61
Ask
108.91
Low
107.92
High
109.99
Volume
167
Daily Change
-1.34%
Month Change
-1.79%
6 Months Change
4.97%
Year Change
4.66%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%