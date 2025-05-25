KurseKategorien
Währungen / BOKF
BOKF: BOK Financial Corporation

113.09 USD 2.97 (2.70%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BOKF hat sich für heute um 2.70% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 109.87 bis zu einem Hoch von 113.35 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die BOK Financial Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
109.87 113.35
Jahresspanne
85.07 121.52
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
110.12
Eröffnung
110.69
Bid
113.09
Ask
113.39
Tief
109.87
Hoch
113.35
Volumen
482
Tagesänderung
2.70%
Monatsänderung
2.26%
6-Monatsänderung
9.30%
Jahresänderung
8.98%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K