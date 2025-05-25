Währungen / BOKF
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
BOKF: BOK Financial Corporation
113.09 USD 2.97 (2.70%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BOKF hat sich für heute um 2.70% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 109.87 bis zu einem Hoch von 113.35 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die BOK Financial Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BOKF News
- BOK Financial Gains 16% in 3 Months: How to Play the Stock Now?
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- First Horizon Stock Up Nearly 36% in a Year: How to Approach Now?
- Why Is BOK Financial (BOKF) Down 0.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Here's Why BOK Financial (BOKF) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- BOK Financial price target raised to $115 from $101 at KBW
- BOK Financial stock price target raised to $110 from $104 at RBC Capital
- DA Davidson raises BOK Financial stock price target to $120 on fee income
- BOKF Net Interest Income Jumps 10.9%
- BOK Financial stock price target raised to $115 by Raymond James
- Earnings call transcript: BOK Financial Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock dips
- BOK Financial's Q2 Earnings Beat on NII & Loan Growth, Stock Gains
- BOK Financial earnings beat by $0.19, revenue topped estimates
- Compared to Estimates, BOK Financial (BOKF) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- BOK Financial (BOKF) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Bok Financial beats Q2 earnings estimates, shares edge lower
- BOK Financial Q2 2025 slides: EPS rebounds to $2.19 as loan growth accelerates
- Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Earnings Preview: BOK Financial (BOKF) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- BOK Financial: Maintaining A Hold Rating; Earnings Likely To Grow Slightly (NASDAQ:BOKF)
- BOK Financial Stock: Set For An Uptick In Growth (NASDAQ:BOKF)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
Tagesspanne
109.87 113.35
Jahresspanne
85.07 121.52
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 110.12
- Eröffnung
- 110.69
- Bid
- 113.09
- Ask
- 113.39
- Tief
- 109.87
- Hoch
- 113.35
- Volumen
- 482
- Tagesänderung
- 2.70%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.26%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 9.30%
- Jahresänderung
- 8.98%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K