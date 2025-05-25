Devises / BOKF
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
BOKF: BOK Financial Corporation
111.40 USD 1.69 (1.49%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de BOKF a changé de -1.49% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 110.96 et à un maximum de 113.14.
Suivez la dynamique BOK Financial Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BOKF Nouvelles
- BOK Financial Gains 16% in 3 Months: How to Play the Stock Now?
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- First Horizon Stock Up Nearly 36% in a Year: How to Approach Now?
- Why Is BOK Financial (BOKF) Down 0.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Here's Why BOK Financial (BOKF) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- BOK Financial price target raised to $115 from $101 at KBW
- BOK Financial stock price target raised to $110 from $104 at RBC Capital
- DA Davidson raises BOK Financial stock price target to $120 on fee income
- BOKF Net Interest Income Jumps 10.9%
- BOK Financial stock price target raised to $115 by Raymond James
- Earnings call transcript: BOK Financial Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock dips
- BOK Financial's Q2 Earnings Beat on NII & Loan Growth, Stock Gains
- BOK Financial earnings beat by $0.19, revenue topped estimates
- Compared to Estimates, BOK Financial (BOKF) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- BOK Financial (BOKF) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Bok Financial beats Q2 earnings estimates, shares edge lower
- BOK Financial Q2 2025 slides: EPS rebounds to $2.19 as loan growth accelerates
- Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Earnings Preview: BOK Financial (BOKF) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- BOK Financial: Maintaining A Hold Rating; Earnings Likely To Grow Slightly (NASDAQ:BOKF)
- BOK Financial Stock: Set For An Uptick In Growth (NASDAQ:BOKF)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
Range quotidien
110.96 113.14
Range Annuel
85.07 121.52
- Clôture Précédente
- 113.09
- Ouverture
- 113.14
- Bid
- 111.40
- Ask
- 111.70
- Plus Bas
- 110.96
- Plus Haut
- 113.14
- Volume
- 300
- Changement quotidien
- -1.49%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.73%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 7.66%
- Changement Annuel
- 7.35%
20 septembre, samedi