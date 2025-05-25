QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BOKF
Tornare a Azioni

BOKF: BOK Financial Corporation

111.40 USD 1.69 (1.49%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BOKF ha avuto una variazione del -1.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 110.96 e ad un massimo di 113.14.

Segui le dinamiche di BOK Financial Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BOKF News

Intervallo Giornaliero
110.96 113.14
Intervallo Annuale
85.07 121.52
Chiusura Precedente
113.09
Apertura
113.14
Bid
111.40
Ask
111.70
Minimo
110.96
Massimo
113.14
Volume
300
Variazione giornaliera
-1.49%
Variazione Mensile
0.73%
Variazione Semestrale
7.66%
Variazione Annuale
7.35%
20 settembre, sabato