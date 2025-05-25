Valute / BOKF
BOKF: BOK Financial Corporation
111.40 USD 1.69 (1.49%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BOKF ha avuto una variazione del -1.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 110.96 e ad un massimo di 113.14.
Segui le dinamiche di BOK Financial Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
110.96 113.14
Intervallo Annuale
85.07 121.52
- Chiusura Precedente
- 113.09
- Apertura
- 113.14
- Bid
- 111.40
- Ask
- 111.70
- Minimo
- 110.96
- Massimo
- 113.14
- Volume
- 300
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.49%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.73%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.66%
- Variazione Annuale
- 7.35%
20 settembre, sabato