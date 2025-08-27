通貨 / BN
BN: Brookfield Corporation Class A Limited Voting Shares
70.73 USD 1.38 (1.99%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BNの今日の為替レートは、1.99%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり69.83の安値と70.99の高値で取引されました。
Brookfield Corporation Class A Limited Voting Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BN News
1日のレンジ
69.83 70.99
1年のレンジ
43.61 70.99
- 以前の終値
- 69.35
- 始値
- 70.12
- 買値
- 70.73
- 買値
- 71.03
- 安値
- 69.83
- 高値
- 70.99
- 出来高
- 2.778 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.99%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.53%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 35.78%
- 1年の変化
- 33.35%
