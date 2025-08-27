クォートセクション
通貨 / BN
BN: Brookfield Corporation Class A Limited Voting Shares

70.73 USD 1.38 (1.99%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BNの今日の為替レートは、1.99%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり69.83の安値と70.99の高値で取引されました。

Brookfield Corporation Class A Limited Voting Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
69.83 70.99
1年のレンジ
43.61 70.99
以前の終値
69.35
始値
70.12
買値
70.73
買値
71.03
安値
69.83
高値
70.99
出来高
2.778 K
1日の変化
1.99%
1ヶ月の変化
8.53%
6ヶ月の変化
35.78%
1年の変化
33.35%
