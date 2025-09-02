KurseKategorien
BN: Brookfield Corporation Class A Limited Voting Shares

71.36 USD 0.63 (0.89%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BN hat sich für heute um 0.89% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 71.19 bis zu einem Hoch von 71.38 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Brookfield Corporation Class A Limited Voting Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
71.19 71.38
Jahresspanne
43.61 71.63
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
70.73
Eröffnung
71.26
Bid
71.36
Ask
71.66
Tief
71.19
Hoch
71.38
Volumen
401
Tagesänderung
0.89%
Monatsänderung
9.50%
6-Monatsänderung
36.99%
Jahresänderung
34.54%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
266.4 K
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
98.7 K
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
-225.1 K
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
17.8 K
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K