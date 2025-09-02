Währungen / BN
BN: Brookfield Corporation Class A Limited Voting Shares
71.36 USD 0.63 (0.89%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BN hat sich für heute um 0.89% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 71.19 bis zu einem Hoch von 71.38 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Brookfield Corporation Class A Limited Voting Shares-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
71.19 71.38
Jahresspanne
43.61 71.63
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 70.73
- Eröffnung
- 71.26
- Bid
- 71.36
- Ask
- 71.66
- Tief
- 71.19
- Hoch
- 71.38
- Volumen
- 401
- Tagesänderung
- 0.89%
- Monatsänderung
- 9.50%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 36.99%
- Jahresänderung
- 34.54%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K