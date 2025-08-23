QuotesSections
Currencies / BN
Back to US Stock Market

BN: Brookfield Corporation Class A Limited Voting Shares

69.75 USD 0.36 (0.52%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BN exchange rate has changed by 0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.09 and at a high of 69.97.

Follow Brookfield Corporation Class A Limited Voting Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BN News

Daily Range
69.09 69.97
Year Range
43.61 69.97
Previous Close
69.39
Open
69.48
Bid
69.75
Ask
70.05
Low
69.09
High
69.97
Volume
3.423 K
Daily Change
0.52%
Month Change
7.03%
6 Months Change
33.90%
Year Change
31.50%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev