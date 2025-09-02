QuotazioniSezioni
BN: Brookfield Corporation Class A Limited Voting Shares

71.80 USD 1.07 (1.51%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BN ha avuto una variazione del 1.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 70.58 e ad un massimo di 72.04.

Segui le dinamiche di Brookfield Corporation Class A Limited Voting Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
70.58 72.04
Intervallo Annuale
43.61 72.04
Chiusura Precedente
70.73
Apertura
71.20
Bid
71.80
Ask
72.10
Minimo
70.58
Massimo
72.04
Volume
4.517 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.51%
Variazione Mensile
10.17%
Variazione Semestrale
37.84%
Variazione Annuale
35.37%
21 settembre, domenica