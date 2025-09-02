Valute / BN
BN: Brookfield Corporation Class A Limited Voting Shares
71.80 USD 1.07 (1.51%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BN ha avuto una variazione del 1.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 70.58 e ad un massimo di 72.04.
Segui le dinamiche di Brookfield Corporation Class A Limited Voting Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BN News
Intervallo Giornaliero
70.58 72.04
Intervallo Annuale
43.61 72.04
- Chiusura Precedente
- 70.73
- Apertura
- 71.20
- Bid
- 71.80
- Ask
- 72.10
- Minimo
- 70.58
- Massimo
- 72.04
- Volume
- 4.517 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.51%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.17%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 37.84%
- Variazione Annuale
- 35.37%
21 settembre, domenica