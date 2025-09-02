통화 / BN
BN: Brookfield Corporation Class A Limited Voting Shares
71.80 USD 1.07 (1.51%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BN 환율이 오늘 1.51%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 70.58이고 고가는 72.04이었습니다.
Brookfield Corporation Class A Limited Voting Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
BN News
일일 변동 비율
70.58 72.04
년간 변동
43.61 72.04
- 이전 종가
- 70.73
- 시가
- 71.20
- Bid
- 71.80
- Ask
- 72.10
- 저가
- 70.58
- 고가
- 72.04
- 볼륨
- 4.517 K
- 일일 변동
- 1.51%
- 월 변동
- 10.17%
- 6개월 변동
- 37.84%
- 년간 변동율
- 35.37%
20 9월, 토요일