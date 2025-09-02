CotationsSections
BN: Brookfield Corporation Class A Limited Voting Shares

71.80 USD 1.07 (1.51%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de BN a changé de 1.51% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 70.58 et à un maximum de 72.04.

Suivez la dynamique Brookfield Corporation Class A Limited Voting Shares. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
70.58 72.04
Range Annuel
43.61 72.04
Clôture Précédente
70.73
Ouverture
71.20
Bid
71.80
Ask
72.10
Plus Bas
70.58
Plus Haut
72.04
Volume
4.517 K
Changement quotidien
1.51%
Changement Mensuel
10.17%
Changement à 6 Mois
37.84%
Changement Annuel
35.37%
