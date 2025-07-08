通貨 / BLD
BLD: TopBuild Corp
413.01 USD 1.15 (0.28%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BLDの今日の為替レートは、-0.28%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり405.97の安値と430.63の高値で取引されました。
TopBuild Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BLD News
- TopBuild、5.625%で7億5000万ドルのシニアノート発行を価格設定
- TopBuild prices $750 million senior notes offering at 5.625%
- TopBuild、2034年満期の7億5000万ドル優先債券を発行
- TopBuild announces $750 million senior notes offering
- Do Options Traders Know Something About TopBuild Stock We Don't?
- Apple, PG&E, D.R. Horton And An Industrial Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)
- Topbuild stock hits 52-week high at $419.97
- TopBuild stock price target raised to $465 from $395 at DA Davidson
- TopBuild Q2 2025 slides: Revenue drops 5% as diversification strategy offsets residential weakness
- TopBuild (BLD) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- TopBuild (BLD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Analysts Estimate TopBuild (BLD) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- CODYY or BLD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- TopBuild stock price target raised to $425 from $370 at Jefferies
- TopBuild completes $810 million acquisition of Progressive Roofing
- Alibaba, Merck Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- TopBuild stock maintains Buy rating at Benchmark after Progressive Roofing acquisition
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on TopBuild stock after Progressive Roofing deal
- TopBuild stock price target raised to $400 from $360 at Loop Capital
- BofA Securities raises TopBuild stock price target to $400 on Progressive Roofing acquisition
- TopBuild: Insulator Expanding To Roofing (NYSE:BLD)
- TopBuild Targets $75 Billion Roofing Market With Progressive Acquisition - TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)
- TopBuild to Buy Progressive Roofing From Bow River Capital for $810 Million
- TopBuild to acquire Progressive Roofing for $810 million in cash
1日のレンジ
405.97 430.63
1年のレンジ
267.31 445.53
- 以前の終値
- 414.16
- 始値
- 421.25
- 買値
- 413.01
- 買値
- 413.31
- 安値
- 405.97
- 高値
- 430.63
- 出来高
- 866
- 1日の変化
- -0.28%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.03%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 34.81%
- 1年の変化
- 2.35%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B