BLD: TopBuild Corp
410.78 USD 3.98 (0.96%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BLD exchange rate has changed by -0.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 409.31 and at a high of 418.85.
Follow TopBuild Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BLD News
- TopBuild prices $750 million senior notes offering at 5.625%
- TopBuild announces $750 million senior notes offering
- Do Options Traders Know Something About TopBuild Stock We Don't?
- Apple, PG&E, D.R. Horton And An Industrial Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)
- Topbuild stock hits 52-week high at $419.97
- TopBuild stock price target raised to $465 from $395 at DA Davidson
- TopBuild Q2 2025 slides: Revenue drops 5% as diversification strategy offsets residential weakness
- TopBuild (BLD) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- TopBuild (BLD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Analysts Estimate TopBuild (BLD) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- CODYY or BLD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- TopBuild stock price target raised to $425 from $370 at Jefferies
- TopBuild completes $810 million acquisition of Progressive Roofing
- Alibaba, Merck Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- TopBuild stock maintains Buy rating at Benchmark after Progressive Roofing acquisition
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on TopBuild stock after Progressive Roofing deal
- TopBuild stock price target raised to $400 from $360 at Loop Capital
- BofA Securities raises TopBuild stock price target to $400 on Progressive Roofing acquisition
- TopBuild: Insulator Expanding To Roofing (NYSE:BLD)
- TopBuild Targets $75 Billion Roofing Market With Progressive Acquisition - TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)
- TopBuild to Buy Progressive Roofing From Bow River Capital for $810 Million
- TopBuild to acquire Progressive Roofing for $810 million in cash
- TopBuild: Strong Buy On Margin Resilience And Valuation Reset With Asymmetric Upside
- ITB: Trading At A Valuation Discount In Spite Of Potential Bullish Catalysts (BATS:ITB)
Daily Range
409.31 418.85
Year Range
267.31 445.53
- Previous Close
- 414.76
- Open
- 418.85
- Bid
- 410.78
- Ask
- 411.08
- Low
- 409.31
- High
- 418.85
- Volume
- 179
- Daily Change
- -0.96%
- Month Change
- -0.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 34.08%
- Year Change
- 1.80%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%