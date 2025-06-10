QuotesSections
BLD
BLD: TopBuild Corp

410.78 USD 3.98 (0.96%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BLD exchange rate has changed by -0.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 409.31 and at a high of 418.85.

Daily Range
409.31 418.85
Year Range
267.31 445.53
Previous Close
414.76
Open
418.85
Bid
410.78
Ask
411.08
Low
409.31
High
418.85
Volume
179
Daily Change
-0.96%
Month Change
-0.51%
6 Months Change
34.08%
Year Change
1.80%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%