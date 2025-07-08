货币 / BLD
BLD: TopBuild Corp
414.16 USD 0.60 (0.14%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BLD汇率已更改-0.14%。当日，交易品种以低点409.31和高点418.85进行交易。
关注TopBuild Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BLD新闻
- TopBuild以5.625%的利率定价7.5亿美元高级票据发行
- TopBuild prices $750 million senior notes offering at 5.625%
- TopBuild宣布发行7.5亿美元高级票据
- TopBuild announces $750 million senior notes offering
- Do Options Traders Know Something About TopBuild Stock We Don't?
- Apple, PG&E, D.R. Horton And An Industrial Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)
- Topbuild stock hits 52-week high at $419.97
- TopBuild stock price target raised to $465 from $395 at DA Davidson
- TopBuild Q2 2025 slides: Revenue drops 5% as diversification strategy offsets residential weakness
- TopBuild (BLD) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- TopBuild (BLD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Analysts Estimate TopBuild (BLD) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- CODYY or BLD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- TopBuild stock price target raised to $425 from $370 at Jefferies
- TopBuild completes $810 million acquisition of Progressive Roofing
- Alibaba, Merck Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- TopBuild stock maintains Buy rating at Benchmark after Progressive Roofing acquisition
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on TopBuild stock after Progressive Roofing deal
- TopBuild stock price target raised to $400 from $360 at Loop Capital
- BofA Securities raises TopBuild stock price target to $400 on Progressive Roofing acquisition
- TopBuild: Insulator Expanding To Roofing (NYSE:BLD)
- TopBuild Targets $75 Billion Roofing Market With Progressive Acquisition - TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)
- TopBuild to Buy Progressive Roofing From Bow River Capital for $810 Million
- TopBuild to acquire Progressive Roofing for $810 million in cash
日范围
409.31 418.85
年范围
267.31 445.53
- 前一天收盘价
- 414.76
- 开盘价
- 418.85
- 卖价
- 414.16
- 买价
- 414.46
- 最低价
- 409.31
- 最高价
- 418.85
- 交易量
- 434
- 日变化
- -0.14%
- 月变化
- 0.31%
- 6个月变化
- 35.18%
- 年变化
- 2.64%
