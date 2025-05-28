クォートセクション
通貨 / AOD
株に戻る

AOD: abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest

9.55 USD 0.03 (0.32%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

AODの今日の為替レートは、0.32%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.55の安値と9.60の高値で取引されました。

abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AOD News

よくあるご質問

AOD株の現在の価格は？

abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interestの株価は本日9.55です。9.55 - 9.60内で取引され、前日の終値は9.52、取引量は600に達しました。AODのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。

abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interestの株は配当を出しますか？

abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interestの現在の価格は9.55です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は9.27%やUSDにも注目します。AODの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

AOD株を買う方法は？

abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interestの株は現在9.55で購入可能です。注文は通常9.55または9.85付近で行われ、600や0.00%が市場の動きを示します。AODの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。

AOD株に投資する方法は？

abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interestへの投資では、年間の値幅6.99 - 9.60と現在の9.55を考慮します。注文は多くの場合9.55や9.85で行われる前に、0.95%や14.78%と比較されます。AODの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。

Abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fundの株の最高値は？

Abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fundの過去1年の最高値は9.60でした。6.99 - 9.60内で株価は大きく変動し、9.52と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interestのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。

Abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fundの株の最低値は？

Abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund(AOD)の年間最安値は6.99でした。現在の9.55や6.99 - 9.60と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。AODの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

AODの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？

abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interestは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、9.52、9.27%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。

1日のレンジ
9.55 9.60
1年のレンジ
6.99 9.60
以前の終値
9.52
始値
9.55
買値
9.55
買値
9.85
安値
9.55
高値
9.60
出来高
600
1日の変化
0.32%
1ヶ月の変化
0.95%
6ヶ月の変化
14.78%
1年の変化
9.27%
04 10月, 土曜日