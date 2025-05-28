KotasyonBölümler
AOD: abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest

9.52 USD 0.02 (0.21%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

AOD fiyatı bugün 0.21% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 9.49 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 9.55 aralığında işlem gördü.

abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

AOD haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is AOD stock price today?

abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 9.52 today. It trades within 0.21%, yesterday's close was 9.50, and trading volume reached 589. The live price chart of AOD shows these updates.

Does abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?

abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 9.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.92% and USD. View the chart live to track AOD movements.

How to buy AOD stock?

You can buy abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 9.52. Orders are usually placed near 9.52 or 9.82, while 589 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow AOD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into AOD stock?

Investing in abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 6.99 - 9.55 and current price 9.52. Many compare 0.63% and 14.42% before placing orders at 9.52 or 9.82. Explore the AOD price chart live with daily changes.

What are Abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of Abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the past year was 9.55. Within 6.99 - 9.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.

What are Abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) over the year was 6.99. Comparing it with the current 9.52 and 6.99 - 9.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AOD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did AOD stock split?

abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.50, and 8.92% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
9.49 9.55
Yıllık aralık
6.99 9.55
Önceki kapanış
9.50
Açılış
9.52
Satış
9.52
Alış
9.82
Düşük
9.49
Yüksek
9.55
Hacim
589
Günlük değişim
0.21%
Aylık değişim
0.63%
6 aylık değişim
14.42%
Yıllık değişim
8.92%
02 Ekim, Perşembe
12:30
USD
Yeni İşsizlik Başvuruları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
207 K
Önceki
218 K
12:30
USD
Devam Eden İşsizlik Başvuruları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
1.923 M
Önceki
1.926 M
14:00
USD
Fabrika Siparişleri (Aylık)
Açıklanan
Beklenti
2.5%
Önceki
-1.3%