AOD: abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest
今日AOD汇率已更改0.32%。当日，交易品种以低点9.55和高点9.60进行交易。
关注abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AOD新闻
- Abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock hits 52-week high at $9.52
- If AGD Can Rise To A +13.6% Premium, What Should AOD Trade At? (NYSE:AOD)
- abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (NYSE:AOD)
- LGI: A Solid Global CEF That Could Be Safer Than The Equity Indices (Upgrade) (NYSE:LGI)
- GLQ: Poor Performance History And Questionable Positioning (NYSE:GLQ)
- AOD: Solid Income CEF, But Currently Trading At A Premium (NYSE:AOD)
- The India Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Ultra Short Municipal Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Short Duration High Yield Municipal Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Life Sciences Investors Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn International Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn High Income Opportunities Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Global Infrastructure Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Focused U.S. Small Cap Active ETF Q1 2025 Commentary
- Abrdn Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn China A Share Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- LGI: Decent But Imperfect Way To Play The Strength In Foreign Markets (NYSE:LGI)
常见问题解答
AOD股票今天的价格是多少？
abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为9.55。它在9.55 - 9.60范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为9.52，交易量达到600。AOD的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？
abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为9.55。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注9.27%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪AOD走势。
如何购买AOD股票？
您可以以9.55的当前价格购买abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在9.55或9.85附近，而600和0.00%显示市场活动。立即关注AOD的实时图表更新。
如何投资AOD股票？
投资abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围6.99 - 9.60和当前价格9.55。许多人在以9.55或9.85下订单之前，会比较0.95%和。实时查看AOD价格图表，了解每日变化。
Abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund的最高价格是9.60。在6.99 - 9.60内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest的绩效。
Abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund股票的最低价格是多少？
Abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund（AOD）的最低价格为6.99。将其与当前的9.55和6.99 - 9.60进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看AOD在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
AOD股票是什么时候拆分的？
abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、9.52和9.27%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 9.52
- 开盘价
- 9.55
- 卖价
- 9.55
- 买价
- 9.85
- 最低价
- 9.55
- 最高价
- 9.60
- 交易量
- 600
- 日变化
- 0.32%
- 月变化
- 0.95%
- 6个月变化
- 14.78%
- 年变化
- 9.27%