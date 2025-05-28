报价部分
货币 / AOD
AOD: abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest

9.55 USD 0.03 (0.32%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日AOD汇率已更改0.32%。当日，交易品种以低点9.55和高点9.60进行交易。

关注abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

AOD新闻

常见问题解答

AOD股票今天的价格是多少？

abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为9.55。它在9.55 - 9.60范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为9.52，交易量达到600。AOD的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？

abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为9.55。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注9.27%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪AOD走势。

如何购买AOD股票？

您可以以9.55的当前价格购买abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在9.55或9.85附近，而600和0.00%显示市场活动。立即关注AOD的实时图表更新。

如何投资AOD股票？

投资abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围6.99 - 9.60和当前价格9.55。许多人在以9.55或9.85下订单之前，会比较0.95%和。实时查看AOD价格图表，了解每日变化。

Abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund的最高价格是9.60。在6.99 - 9.60内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest的绩效。

Abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund股票的最低价格是多少？

Abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund（AOD）的最低价格为6.99。将其与当前的9.55和6.99 - 9.60进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看AOD在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

AOD股票是什么时候拆分的？

abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、9.52和9.27%中可见。

日范围
9.55 9.60
年范围
6.99 9.60
前一天收盘价
9.52
开盘价
9.55
卖价
9.55
买价
9.85
最低价
9.55
最高价
9.60
交易量
600
日变化
0.32%
月变化
0.95%
6个月变化
14.78%
年变化
9.27%
04 十月, 星期六