- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AOD: abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest
AOD exchange rate has changed by 0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.49 and at a high of 9.55.
Follow abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AOD News
- Abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock hits 52-week high at $9.52
- If AGD Can Rise To A +13.6% Premium, What Should AOD Trade At? (NYSE:AOD)
- abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (NYSE:AOD)
- LGI: A Solid Global CEF That Could Be Safer Than The Equity Indices (Upgrade) (NYSE:LGI)
- GLQ: Poor Performance History And Questionable Positioning (NYSE:GLQ)
- AOD: Solid Income CEF, But Currently Trading At A Premium (NYSE:AOD)
- The India Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Ultra Short Municipal Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Short Duration High Yield Municipal Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Life Sciences Investors Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn International Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn High Income Opportunities Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Global Infrastructure Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Focused U.S. Small Cap Active ETF Q1 2025 Commentary
- Abrdn Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn China A Share Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- LGI: Decent But Imperfect Way To Play The Strength In Foreign Markets (NYSE:LGI)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AOD stock price today?
abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 9.51 today. It trades within 0.11%, yesterday's close was 9.50, and trading volume reached 468. The live price chart of AOD shows these updates.
Does abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 9.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.81% and USD. View the chart live to track AOD movements.
How to buy AOD stock?
You can buy abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 9.51. Orders are usually placed near 9.51 or 9.81, while 468 and -0.11% show market activity. Follow AOD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AOD stock?
Investing in abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 6.99 - 9.55 and current price 9.51. Many compare 0.53% and 14.30% before placing orders at 9.51 or 9.81. Explore the AOD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the past year was 9.55. Within 6.99 - 9.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are Abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) over the year was 6.99. Comparing it with the current 9.51 and 6.99 - 9.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AOD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AOD stock split?
abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.50, and 8.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.50
- Open
- 9.52
- Bid
- 9.51
- Ask
- 9.81
- Low
- 9.49
- High
- 9.55
- Volume
- 468
- Daily Change
- 0.11%
- Month Change
- 0.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.30%
- Year Change
- 8.81%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 207 K
- Prev
- 218 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.923 M
- Prev
- 1.926 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.5%
- Prev
- -1.3%