通貨 / AMR
AMR: Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc

164.55 USD 5.64 (3.55%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

AMRの今日の為替レートは、3.55%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり162.01の安値と169.09の高値で取引されました。

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

AMR News

1日のレンジ
162.01 169.09
1年のレンジ
97.41 255.04
以前の終値
158.91
始値
165.99
買値
164.55
買値
164.85
安値
162.01
高値
169.09
出来高
527
1日の変化
3.55%
1ヶ月の変化
13.42%
6ヶ月の変化
30.81%
1年の変化
-30.15%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K