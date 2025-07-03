通貨 / AMR
AMR: Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc
164.55 USD 5.64 (3.55%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AMRの今日の為替レートは、3.55%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり162.01の安値と169.09の高値で取引されました。
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
162.01 169.09
1年のレンジ
97.41 255.04
- 以前の終値
- 158.91
- 始値
- 165.99
- 買値
- 164.55
- 買値
- 164.85
- 安値
- 162.01
- 高値
- 169.09
- 出来高
- 527
- 1日の変化
- 3.55%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 13.42%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 30.81%
- 1年の変化
- -30.15%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K