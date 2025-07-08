통화 / AMR
AMR: Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc
166.02 USD 1.47 (0.89%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AMR 환율이 오늘 0.89%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 165.05이고 고가는 169.50이었습니다.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
165.05 169.50
년간 변동
97.41 255.04
- 이전 종가
- 164.55
- 시가
- 166.60
- Bid
- 166.02
- Ask
- 166.32
- 저가
- 165.05
- 고가
- 169.50
- 볼륨
- 503
- 일일 변동
- 0.89%
- 월 변동
- 14.43%
- 6개월 변동
- 31.98%
- 년간 변동율
- -29.52%
20 9월, 토요일