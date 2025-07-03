Moedas / AMR
AMR: Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc
164.15 USD 5.24 (3.30%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AMR para hoje mudou para 3.30%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 162.01 e o mais alto foi 167.48.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMR Notícias
Faixa diária
162.01 167.48
Faixa anual
97.41 255.04
- Fechamento anterior
- 158.91
- Open
- 165.99
- Bid
- 164.15
- Ask
- 164.45
- Low
- 162.01
- High
- 167.48
- Volume
- 175
- Mudança diária
- 3.30%
- Mudança mensal
- 13.14%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 30.50%
- Mudança anual
- -30.31%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh