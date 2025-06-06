Currencies / AMR
AMR: Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc
158.05 USD 2.76 (1.78%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AMR exchange rate has changed by 1.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 151.61 and at a high of 158.05.
Follow Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMR News
- Alpha Metallurgical Coal: Domestic Contracting Cycle Looms Large (NYSE:AMR)
- Do Options Traders Know Something About AMR Stock We Don't?
- Why Is Peabody Energy Stock Surging Tuesday? - Anglo American (OTC:AAUKF), Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)
- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) Earnings Transcript
- Alpha Metallurgical Cuts Costs in Q2
- Alpha Metallurgical Resources August 2025 slides: largest U.S. met coal producer navigates market downturn
- Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Alpha Metallurgical Resources earnings beat by $1.66, revenue fell short of estimates
- Alpha Metallurgical Resources soars on Q2 earnings beat
- Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Alpha Metallurgical (AMR) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Materion (MTRN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Americana Restaurants H1 2025 presentation: 15.6% revenue growth fueled by expansion
- Robinhood and Alpha Metallurgical have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Bear of the Day: Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR)
- Philip Morris, Adv Micro Device lead market cap stock movers Tuesday
- US Met Coal Stocks: HCC Better Than AMR But I Rate Both A Hold
- Warrior Met Coal: Bullish Consensus, But I Am Not Fired Up (NYSE:HCC)
- SunCoke: More Downside Risk And Less Upside Potential Than Its Peers (NYSE:SXC)
- These Fossil Fuels Stocks Rallied As Senate Passed Trump's Tax, Spending Plan
- Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock initiated at Hold by Jefferies on coal price concerns
- Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock hits 52-week low at 99.84 USD
- Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (EBIT)
Daily Range
151.61 158.05
Year Range
97.41 255.04
- Previous Close
- 155.29
- Open
- 156.27
- Bid
- 158.05
- Ask
- 158.35
- Low
- 151.61
- High
- 158.05
- Volume
- 195
- Daily Change
- 1.78%
- Month Change
- 8.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 25.65%
- Year Change
- -32.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%