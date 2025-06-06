QuotesSections
AMR
AMR: Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc

158.05 USD 2.76 (1.78%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AMR exchange rate has changed by 1.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 151.61 and at a high of 158.05.

Follow Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
151.61 158.05
Year Range
97.41 255.04
Previous Close
155.29
Open
156.27
Bid
158.05
Ask
158.35
Low
151.61
High
158.05
Volume
195
Daily Change
1.78%
Month Change
8.94%
6 Months Change
25.65%
Year Change
-32.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%