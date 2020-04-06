Symbol: XAUUSD





Timeframe: H1





Designed for both new and experienced traders, DeMarker EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles.

DeMarker EA uses Fixed Ratio Money Management to help traders grow accounts steadily by scaling position sizes only when profits justify it.





Money Management

(mmBalanceProportion) This parameter links the lot size directly to the account balance. It defines how much balance is required to justify a single lot increment.



