Blaster Gold EA is a hybrid gold robot combining RSI-based precision entries with a smart scalper for extra profit. It opens controlled main trades with fixed DCA layers, auto-profit closing, gap protection and optional news filter. Ultra-safe with preset risk modes and strict 1-main + 1-scalper trade control. Designed for stable XAUUSD automation with strong recovery and consistent profit flow.

How it works:

RSI Two-Layer EA is a refined, high-precision automated trading system built for traders who want consistent entries, smart scaling, and adaptive risk control. Designed specifically for XAUUSD but compatible with all major symbols, this EA uses a dual-RSI confirmation engine combined with a layer-based averaging system to capture trending and corrective waves with accuracy.

At its core, the EA analyses market momentum using two RSI filters operating on different timeframes or depths. The first layer identifies potential trend exhaustion or momentum change, while the second layer confirms the signal to avoid noise and false entries. Only when both conditions align does the EA open a clean, high-quality trade.

If the market continues moving against the initial entry, the EA activates its Layer-2 Recovery System—a controlled averaging method with customizable distance and safety limits. This ensures that trades are not opened in a grid-like manner but only when structure and RSI conditions justify an additional position. The result is a smoother equity curve and far fewer unnecessary trades.

The EA dynamically adapts to 2- and 3-decimal gold brokers, ensuring accurate pip calculation, correct SL/TP placement, and reliable layering. Its internal engine automatically reads the broker’s specifications, making the setup effortless—just drag, drop, and start.

To support decision-making, the system comes with an On-Chart Profit Meter, showing real-time floating profit, number of open trades, and cycle-based performance. This gives users full transparency without needing to open additional indicators.

Risk management is at the heart of the design. You can choose between fixed lots, dynamic balance-based lots, and maximum order caps. SL and TP levels follow the RSI structure logic and can be configured for both layers. The EA is optimized for modern market conditions and is fully backward compatible with strategy tester and real accounts.

Whether used for trend entries, breakout retests, or pullback reversals, the EA delivers controlled, systematic trading with minimal screen time. This makes it ideal for traders who want a clean, rule-based RSI strategy enhanced with smart scaling—without reckless martingale, over-trading, or random grid behaviour.

RSI Two-Layer EA is fast, lightweight, reliable, and engineered with clean MQL5 code following Marketplace validation standards.



Withdraw your profit like every month or weekly that is recommended



Minimum Deposit- $500



VPS is good for continuously EA function.






