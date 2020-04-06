Gold Mafia
- エキスパート
- Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 10
|Symbol
|XAUUSD/ DE30 /AUDJPY
| Time Frame
|H1
SETTINGS
|Symbol
|Move SLto BE1
|ProfitTarget1
|XAUUSD
|500.0 PIPS
|200.0 PIPS
|DE30
|500.0 PIPS
|200.0 PIPS
|AUDJPY
|5.0 PIPS
|10.0 PIPS
XAUUSD / DE30 & AUDJPY .You have to open these 3 charts then place the EA on every chart.
Minimum requirements and recommendations
Broker: Any broker with a low swap.I recommend Exness you might qualify for a swap free account.
Recommended initial deposit: above $2000 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.
Leverage at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended
Account type: Any.
Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).
MONEY MANAGEMENT
XAUUSD = O.01 Lots
DE30 = 0.01 Lots
AUDJPY = 0.05 Lots
I recommend starting with 0.01 then increase it as you see fit.